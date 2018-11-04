|Location:
Raptor Ridge Winery
|18700 SW Hillsboro Hwy, Newberg, OR 97132, USA
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/autumn-brunch-at-raptor-ridge-winery/
Autumn Brunch at Raptor Ridge Winery
In-House Chef Irene Bonn Laney is creating a seasonally inspired brunch, skillfully paired with Raptor Ridge wines. Seating is limited, purchase your tickets today! Club member discounts apply.
