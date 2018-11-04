 Calendar Home
Location:Raptor Ridge Winery
Map:18700 SW Hillsboro Highway, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5036288463
Email:stacy@raptorridgewinery.com
Website:http://www.raptorridgewinery.com/?method=products.productDrilldown&productID=936EFB87-DB20-C01B-B26D-DA329ED1BE2A&originalMarketingURL=product/Third-Thursday---June-21st
All Dates:Nov 4, 2018 9:00 am - 11:00 am

Autumn Brunch at Raptor Ridge Winery

In-House Chef Irene Bonn Laney is creating a seasonally inspired brunch, skillfully paired with Raptor Ridge wines. Seating is limited, purchase your tickets today! Club member discounts apply.

 

Fee: $50 General Public

In-House Chef Irene Bonn Laney is creating a seasonally inspired brunch, skillfully paired with Raptor Ridge wines. Seating is limited, purchase your tickets today! Club member discounts apply.   Fee: $50 General Public
Raptor Ridge Winery
Raptor Ridge Winery 18700 18700 SW Hillsboro Highway, Newberg, OR 97132
November (2018)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30  


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable