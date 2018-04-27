 Calendar Home
Location:Clatsop County Fairgrounds
Map:92937 Walluski Loop, Astoria, OR 97103
Phone: 503-325-6311
Email:events@oldoregon.com
Website:http://https://astoriacrabfest.com/
All Dates:Apr 27, 2018 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Apr 28, 2018 10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Apr 29, 2018 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Astoria Warrenton Crab, Seafood & Wine Fest

The communities of Astoria and Warrenton celebrate the bounty of the Pacific Ocean at the annual Astoria Warrenton Crab, Seafood and Wine Festival. This award-winning event features the authentic flavors of Oregon’s North Coast, as well as trend-setting artisan producers and Oregon-based wineries. About 14,000 to 16,000 people and 175 vendors attend the event each year.

The festival, held on the last full weekend of April every year, is hosted by the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Fred Meyer.

 Fee: $10

Enjoy great coastal cuisine, arts and crafts, wine tasting and more.

