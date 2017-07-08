 Calendar Home
Location:The Gallery at Ten Oaks
Map:801 SW Baker St, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: (503) 472-1925
Email:info@tenoaksgallery.com
Website:http://tenoaksgallery.com
All Dates:Jul 8, 2017 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Artist Showcase Reception - The Art of Film

Co-hosted by the McMinnville Short Film Festival, we will honor those artists officially selected to be in the Artist Showcase "The Art of Film". Art pieces will have the theme of Film represented.

Not only will we honor the artists, we will also be hearing about the McMinnville Short Film Festival which will be held October 21-22.

Don't miss this fun evening!

Coleman Vineyard wines will be available to purchase.

