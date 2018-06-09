|Location:
|The Gallery at Ten Oaks
|Map:
|801 SW Baker St, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|(503) 472-1925
|Email:
|info@tenoaksgallery.com
|Website:
|http://tenoaksgallery.com/Events
|All Dates:
Artist Reception - Thomas Lenon
Sheridan artist Thomas Lenon will be our guest of honor at this artist reception. Tom's work will be on display in our Featured Artist room from June 5, 2018, through July 29, 2018.
Join us for light appetizers and Coleman Vineyard wine (available for sale by the glass) to meet Tom and recognize his work.
