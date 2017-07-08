 Calendar Home
Artist Reception: Robert Canaga

Meet Eugene artist Robert Canaga at the Tasting Room Gallery and enjoy his spectacular canvases.
From the artist: "An artist commits part of the soul to their work, but this is not a subtractive process for me. I grow when I put these images out into the world. I gain knowledge of myself when I complete a painting, so each work leads to the next like completing a puzzle.
I’m a purist when it comes to color; I carry precise colors in my mind’s eye. The windows of my studio do not reveal the surrounding landscape, because I deliberately decided not to be influenced by the external. I’m fascinated by color frequencies and how those frequencies relate to each other.

I work from glimpses of nature, vineyards, and other land forms.

Several times in my life, I’ve been very close to my own death. These experiences, and my art, taught me to fully stand in the moment, where there is no time, and everything happens at once.

Fee: $15/tasting (optional)

