|Location:
|The Gallery at Ten Oaks
|Map:
|801 SW Baker St, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|(503) 472-1925
|Email:
|info@tenoaksgallery.com
|Website:
|http://tenoaksgallery.com/Events
|All Dates:
Artist Reception - Linda Jerome
Hillsboro artist Linda Jerome will be our guest of honor at this reception. Linda's work will be on display in our upstairs Featured Artist area from May 1, 2018, through July 1, 2018.
Join us for light appetizers and Coleman Vineyard wine (available for sale by the glass) to meet Linda and learn more about her oil paintings. Find the perfect piece for your collection!
