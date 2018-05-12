 Calendar Home
Location:The Gallery at Ten Oaks
Map:801 SW Baker St, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: (503) 472-1925
Email:info@tenoaksgallery.com
Website:http://tenoaksgallery.com/Events
All Dates:May 12, 2018 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Artist Reception - Linda Jerome

Hillsboro artist Linda Jerome will be our guest of honor at this reception. Linda's work will be on display in our upstairs Featured Artist area from May 1, 2018, through July 1, 2018.

Join us for light appetizers and Coleman Vineyard wine (available for sale by the glass) to meet Linda and learn more about her oil paintings. Find the perfect piece for your collection!

Opening reception for Linda Jerome!

The Gallery at Ten Oaks
