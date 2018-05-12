Artist Reception: Kimberly Chai

Florals and Yamhill landscapes by local artist Kimberly Chai will be on display at the tasting room. Born and raised on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, Kim is an artist, an educator, a freelance textile designer, and former patisserie cook who has been a resident of Newberg for 3 years. In moving to Oregon, Kim brought her handmade soap business Daily Ranch Soap Kitchen. “Daily Ranch” is an anagram of Kim’s and her husband David’s last name, “Chai” and “Landry”. Kim makes olive oil and cocoa butter soaps, goat milk soaps, coconut milk soaps, and solid lotion bars. As a textile designer, Kim has produced many designs for men’s aloha (Hawaiian) shirts using the relief printmaking process. She also has a line of hand printed clothing, paper bead jewelry, scarves, and hats, under the label Chai DESIGNS.