 Calendar Home
Location:The Gallery at Ten Oaks
Map:801 SW Baker St, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: (503) 472-1925
Email:info@tenoaksgallery.com
Website:http://www.tenoaksgallery.com
All Dates:Nov 18, 2017 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Artist Reception - Gordon McCann

Join us for a reception honoring pastel and graphite artist Gordon McCann. Gordon's work will be on display as a Featured Artist in the upstairs area of the gallery from November 7 through December 31, 2017

Light appetizers will be provided, and Coleman Vineyard wine will be available for purchase.

Join us for a reception honoring pastel and graphite artist Gordon McCann. Gordon's work will be on display as a Featured Artist in the upstairs area of the gallery from November 7 through December 31, 2017Light appetizers will be provided, and Coleman Vineyard wine will be available for purchase.
The Gallery at Ten Oaks
The Gallery at Ten Oaks 97128 801 SW Baker St, McMinnville, OR 97128
November (2017)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30    


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS