|Location:
|The Gallery at Ten Oaks
|Map:
|801 SW Baker St, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|(503) 472-1925
|Email:
|info@tenoaksgallery.com
|Website:
|http://www.tenoaksgallery.com
|All Dates:
Artist Reception - Gordon McCann
Join us for a reception honoring pastel and graphite artist Gordon McCann. Gordon's work will be on display as a Featured Artist in the upstairs area of the gallery from November 7 through December 31, 2017
Light appetizers will be provided, and Coleman Vineyard wine will be available for purchase.