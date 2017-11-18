Artist Reception - Gordon McCann

Join us for a reception honoring pastel and graphite artist Gordon McCann. Gordon's work will be on display as a Featured Artist in the upstairs area of the gallery from November 7 through December 31, 2017 Light appetizers will be provided, and Coleman Vineyard wine will be available for purchase.

