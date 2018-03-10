Artist Reception - Dan Homeres

McMinnville artist and storyteller Dan Homeres will be honored as our upstairs Featured Artist. Join us for the opening reception and meet Dan, learn about his work, and find the perfect piece for your home!



Dan's work will be on display from February 27, 2018, through April 29, 2018.



Light appetizers will be available, and Coleman Vineyard wine will be available to purchase by the glass.