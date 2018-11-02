|Location:
|Cliff Creek Cellars in Newberg
|Map:
|214 E First St, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|503-487-6692
|Email:
|tastingroom@cliffcreek.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/artist-reception.html
|All Dates:
Artist Reception
Come in to the tasting room and meet our artist for the month Linda Selsor!
Artist Reception
Come in to the tasting room and meet our artist for the month Linda Selsor!
Cliff Creek Cellars in Newberg
Cliff Creek Cellars in Newberg 97132 214 E First St, Newberg, OR 97132