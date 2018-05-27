Artist Fair & Memorial Day Weekend Events

Artists from around the valley will join us in the gardens to display and sell their works of art. Many of these artists have been painting in the Display Gardens for years; all will have Iris-themed work on display and for sale. Grab a glass of wine or a sip of liqueur and browse the amazing art among the Irises. Artists are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, most stay through Monday.

Saturday thru Monday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Spiritopia Craft Spirits of Corvallis, Oregon (www.spiritopia.com) will offer tastings of their fine liqueurs. Tantalize your taste buds with their premium artisan liqueurs and purchase your favorites to take home.

Also Saturday thru Monday, Noon to 5:00 p.m., Methven Family Vineyards of Dayton, Oregon (methvenfamilyvineyards.com) will offer tastings of their incomparable Willamette Valley wines.

Saturday, 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., check out our live How to Dig & Divide Iris Demonstration. We will discuss and review the proper time and technique for digging and separating Irises. It’s easier than you think! Bring your questions and learn tips from the experts. Free demonstration, open to all.

Sunday, 11:00 a.m. to Noon and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., check out The Language of Flowers, a presentation by local antique expert Lisa Hand of Wild Horse Antiques. Learn the Victorian & Edwardian Language of the Flowers Tradition, Remembrance, Sentiment and Beauty communicated through the elegance of living blooms.

Also Sunday, Noon to 1:00 p.m., join the Tussie Mussie Floral Bouquet Workshop. This is a workshop on creating the small “nosegay” or “nose bouquets” which are discussed in the presentation The Language of Flowers. It’s a whole conversation you can hold in your hand.

Fee: $Parking $5, nominal fee for wine and liqueur tastings.