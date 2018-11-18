 Calendar Home
Location:Artisanal Tasting Room
Map:614 E. 1st Street, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503.537.2094
Email:mia@awcwine.com
All Dates:Nov 17, 2018 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Nov 18, 2018 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

Artisanal Pre-Thanksgiving Fall Release Event

Enjoy a flight of Artisanal wines accompanied by tasty tidbits from the Pacific Northwest. We will be releasing our 2015 Dukes Vineyard Pinot Noir and our much anticipated 2015 Vintage Reserve Pinot Noir. Always open till 8 pm on Fridays and Saturdays!

 

Fee: $15

Introducing the 2015 vintage!

