Artisanal Pre-Thanksgiving Fall Release Event
Enjoy a flight of Artisanal wines accompanied by tasty tidbits from the Pacific Northwest. We will be releasing our 2015 Dukes Vineyard Pinot Noir and our much anticipated 2015 Vintage Reserve Pinot Noir. Always open till 8 pm on Fridays and Saturdays!
Fee: $15
Introducing the 2015 vintage!