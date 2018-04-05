 Calendar Home
Location:Artisanal Wine Cellars
Map:614 E 1st Street, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: 503-537-2094
Email:mia@awcwine.com
Website:http://artisanalwinecellars.com/
All Dates:Feb 22, 2018 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Mar 1, 2018 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Mar 8, 2018 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Mar 15, 2018 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Mar 22, 2018 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Mar 29, 2018 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Apr 5, 2018 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Apr 12, 2018 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Apr 19, 2018 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Apr 26, 2018 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
May 3, 2018 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
May 10, 2018 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
May 17, 2018 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
May 24, 2018 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
May 31, 2018 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jun 7, 2018 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jun 14, 2018 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jun 21, 2018 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jun 28, 2018 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jul 5, 2018 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jul 12, 2018 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jul 19, 2018 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jul 26, 2018 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 2, 2018 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 9, 2018 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 16, 2018 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 23, 2018 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 30, 2018 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Sep 6, 2018 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Sep 13, 2018 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Sep 20, 2018 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Sep 27, 2018 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Artisanal Game Night

Join us every Thursday for Artisanal Game Night. You bring your friends and competitive spirit and we'll bring the games, treats and wine!

Artisanal Wine Cellars
Artisanal Wine Cellars 97132 614 E 1st Street, Newberg, Oregon 97132
February (2018)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28      


