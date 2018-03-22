|Location:
|Artisanal Wine Cellars
|Map:
|614 E 1st Street, Newberg, Oregon 97132
|Phone:
|503-537-2094
|Email:
|mia@awcwine.com
|Website:
|http://artisanalwinecellars.com/
|All Dates:
Artisanal Game Night
Join us every Thursday for Artisanal Game Night. You bring your friends and competitive spirit and we'll bring the games, treats and wine!
