|Location:
|Duck Pond Cellars
|Map:
|23145 HWY 99W, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|503-538-3199
|Email:
|amandaj@duckpondcellars.com
|Website:
|http://www.duckpondcellars/calendar
|All Dates:
Art Show and Conservation Cuvée Release
This annual event in conjunction with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife marks the release of our Conservation Cuvée Lot 6 featuring the Pygmy rabbit. View art submissions for the Lot 7 Cuvée, taste the newest release, and enjoy live music by Bri Cauz in our cellar. For every bottle sold of the Conservation Cuvée, $5 will be donated to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife to support their conservation efforts.
Attendance and tasting is complimentary. Additional flights are available for purchase.