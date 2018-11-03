Art Show and Conservation Cuvée Release

This annual event in conjunction with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife marks the release of our Conservation Cuvée Lot 6 featuring the Pygmy rabbit. View art submissions for the Lot 7 Cuvée, taste the newest release, and enjoy live music by Bri Cauz in our cellar. For every bottle sold of the Conservation Cuvée, $5 will be donated to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife to support their conservation efforts.



Attendance and tasting is complimentary. Additional flights are available for purchase.