Location:Duck Pond Cellars
Map:23145 HWY 99W, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-538-3199
Email:amandaj@duckpondcellars.com
Website:http://www.duckpondcellars/calendar
All Dates:Nov 3, 2018 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Art Show and Conservation Cuvée Release

This annual event in conjunction with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife marks the release of our Conservation Cuvée Lot 6 featuring the Pygmy rabbit. View art submissions for the Lot 7 Cuvée, taste the newest release, and enjoy live music by Bri Cauz in our cellar. For every bottle sold of the Conservation Cuvée, $5 will be donated to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife to support their conservation efforts.

Attendance and tasting is complimentary. Additional flights are available for purchase.

