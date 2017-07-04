 Calendar Home
Location:Alton Baker Park
Map:100 Day Island Rd, Eugene, Oregon 97401
Phone: 541-345-1571
Email:staff@mkartcenter.org
Website:http://www.artandthevineyard.org/
All Dates:Jul 2, 2017 10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Jul 3, 2017 10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Jul 4, 2017 10:00 am - 9:30 pm

Art and the Vineyard

The Maude Kerns Art Center presents the 34th Annual Art and the Vineyard Festival, the premier art and wine festival of the Southern Willamette Valley. End the festival with fireworks for the 4th of July! The Artist Marketplace will take place 10 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. daily. Check website for full details.

Premier art and wine festival of the Southern Willamette Valley

