|Location:
|Alton Baker Park
|Map:
|100 Day Island Rd, Eugene, Oregon 97401
|Phone:
|541-345-1571
|Email:
|staff@mkartcenter.org
|Website:
|http://www.artandthevineyard.org/
|All Dates:
Art and the Vineyard
The Maude Kerns Art Center presents the 34th Annual Art and the Vineyard Festival, the premier art and wine festival of the Southern Willamette Valley. End the festival with fireworks for the 4th of July! The Artist Marketplace will take place 10 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. daily. Check website for full details.
Premier art and wine festival of the Southern Willamette Valley