Location:Bjornson Winery
Map:3635 Bethel Heights Road NW, Salem, Oregon 97304
Phone: 5036873016
Email:gerry@bjornsonwine.com
Website:http://3635 Bethel Heights Rd NW
Dec 8, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Dec 9, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Art and Craft show

Dec 8 - Dec 9
Arts and Crafts show and sale.
Bjornson Vineyard
Arts and Crafts Sale. Shop for Christmas... Sip some wine. No Admission charge. Come support Local artists. Contact the winery if you are interested in selling,. 503-687-3016 ask for Carol

12 Local artists will have there art and crafts for sale at Bjornson winery

Bjornson Winery
Bjornson Winery 97304 3635 Bethel Heights Road NW, Salem, Oregon 97304
