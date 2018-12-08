|Location:
|Bjornson Winery
|Map:
|3635 Bethel Heights Road NW, Salem, Oregon 97304
|Phone:
|5036873016
|Email:
|gerry@bjornsonwine.com
|Website:
|http://3635 Bethel Heights Rd NW
|All Dates:
Art and Craft show
2 Dates · Dec 8 - Dec 9
Arts and Crafts show and sale.
Bjornson Vineyard
Arts and Crafts Sale. Shop for Christmas... Sip some wine. No Admission charge. Come support Local artists. Contact the winery if you are interested in selling,. 503-687-3016 ask for Carol
12 Local artists will have there art and crafts for sale at Bjornson winery