Art & Wine Reception - Chiaroscuro

The ancient art of mosaic is enjoying a renaissance in the world today. Artists are using traditional tools and materials, often combining them with non-traditional materials to create astonishing new work. In order to get more exposure for this work, The Northwest Mosaic Art Alliance has come together to create Chiaroscuro.



This exhibition will explore the nature of light and dark, how shadows are cast by the materials in the works, and how mosaic materials either reflect or absorb light.



Chiaroscuro will contain between 22 and 30 works. Most are wall-hung work, with the possibility of a couple free-standing works. Prices will range from $200 to $5000.



This one-time special event will run from July 31, 2018, to September 30, 2018.



Mosaic artists from Oregon and Washington will have their works honored at a reception on Saturday, August 11, between 3 PM and 7 PM. Light appetizers will be provided and Coleman Vineyards wine available to purchase.