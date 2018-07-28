 Calendar Home
Location:Garland Nursery
Map:5470 NE US HWY 20, Corvallis, OR 97330
Phone: 5417536601
Email:kathy@garlandnursery.com
Website:http://5470 NE US HWY 20
All Dates:Jul 28, 2018 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Jul 29, 2018 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Art & Wine in the Garden

Our stunning gardens provide the perfect backdrop as you wander through all the beautiful arts & crafts from over 35 local artists while enjoying great wine and live music! Free to the public! Arts & crafts, food and wine for purchase.

 

Fee: $Free

Over 35 local artists, live music, great wine and food. Event 10-4, food 11-4, wine 11-3:30.

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

