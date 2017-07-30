 Calendar Home
Location:Garland Nursery
Map:5470 NE Highway 20, Corvallis, OR 97330
Phone: 541-753-6601
Email:brenda@garlandnursery.com
Website:http://https://www.garlandnursery.com
All Dates:Jul 29, 2017 11:00 am - 3:30 pm
Jul 30, 2017 11:00 am - 3:30 pm

Art & Wine in the Garden

Browse through booths with amazing art and wares from over 40 local artisans while strolling through our beautiful retail space. From 11am-3:30pm, Cardwell Hill Cellars and K & M Wines will have wine for purchase by the glass. Food by Cheesy Stuffed Burgers and Pink Rib BBQ available for purchase from 11am-4pm. Enjoy music by Gumbo Groove from noon-3pm.

Fee: Free admission. Food, wine and art and crafts for purchase.

18th annual event featuring over 40 local artisans plus wine, food and music.

