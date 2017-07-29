|Location:
|Garland Nursery
|Map:
|5470 NE Highway 20, Corvallis, OR 97330
|Phone:
|541-753-6601
|Email:
|brenda@garlandnursery.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.garlandnursery.com
|All Dates:
Art & Wine in the Garden
Browse through booths with amazing art and wares from over 40 local artisans while strolling through our beautiful retail space. From 11am-3:30pm, Cardwell Hill Cellars and K & M Wines will have wine for purchase by the glass. Food by Cheesy Stuffed Burgers and Pink Rib BBQ available for purchase from 11am-4pm. Enjoy music by Gumbo Groove from noon-3pm.
Fee: Free admission. Food, wine and art and crafts for purchase.
18th annual event featuring over 40 local artisans plus wine, food and music.