Location:Tasting Room @ Potter's Vineyard
Map:14725 NE Quarry Rd., Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-504-3796
Email:sandy@pottersvineyard.com
Website:http://www.pottersvineyard.com
All Dates:Dec 16, 2017 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Dec 17, 2017 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Art & Wine Holiday Shopping Event

Visit The Potter's Vineyard & Clay Art Gallery for its first December Event. Shop for holiday gift giving from local artists and taste wine for enjoyment over the holidays. Various clay/ceramic artists including owner/winemaker Bill Sanchez. This Event is part of the Oregon Potter's Association Holiday Season Studio Sale.

Fee: $10 tasting fee

Art and Wine at The Potter's Vineyard & Clay Art Gallery. 11 am to 5 pm.

