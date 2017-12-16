|Location:
|Tasting Room @ Potter's Vineyard
|Map:
|14725 NE Quarry Rd., Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|503-504-3796
|Email:
|sandy@pottersvineyard.com
|Website:
|http://www.pottersvineyard.com
|All Dates:
Art & Wine Holiday Shopping Event
Visit The Potter's Vineyard & Clay Art Gallery for its first December Event. Shop for holiday gift giving from local artists and taste wine for enjoyment over the holidays. Various clay/ceramic artists including owner/winemaker Bill Sanchez. This Event is part of the Oregon Potter's Association Holiday Season Studio Sale.
Fee: $10 tasting fee
Art and Wine at The Potter's Vineyard & Clay Art Gallery. 11 am to 5 pm.