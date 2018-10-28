 Calendar Home
Location:Argyle Winery Tasting House
Map:691 HWY 99W, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-538-8520
Email:tastinghouse@argylewinery.com
Website:http://https://www.eventbrite.com/e/spirithouse-awakening-tickets-51299214331
All Dates:Oct 27, 2018 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Oct 28, 2018 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Argyle Winery SpiritHouse Awakening

Join us on October 27th and 28th for an open house event to unravel the ghostly past of our previous tasting house while sampling our most prestigious wines under our Spirithouse label. Revel in the tale of Lena Imus, our gentle spirit who continues to roam the halls, and discover her hand in inspiring our most graceful collection of Willamette Valley wines.
We will be matching our three Spirithouse wines and a sparkling wine coupled with an extra-sensory experience fresh from harvest 2018. A truely unique and fleeting educational event which will be talked about for centuries!

 

Fee: $30

A curious wine tasting featured in Argyle Winery's haunted tasting facility.

Argyle Winery Tasting House
Argyle Winery Tasting House 97115 691 HWY 99W, Dundee, OR 97115
October (2018)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable