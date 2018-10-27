Argyle Winery SpiritHouse Awakening

Join us on October 27th and 28th for an open house event to unravel the ghostly past of our previous tasting house while sampling our most prestigious wines under our Spirithouse label. Revel in the tale of Lena Imus, our gentle spirit who continues to roam the halls, and discover her hand in inspiring our most graceful collection of Willamette Valley wines.

We will be matching our three Spirithouse wines and a sparkling wine coupled with an extra-sensory experience fresh from harvest 2018. A truely unique and fleeting educational event which will be talked about for centuries!

Fee: $30