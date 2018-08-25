Argyle Winery Masters of Sparkling Class

Argyle is renowned for its sparkling wines. This “look behind the curtain” tour and tasting is something few people ever get to experience. Tour the Argyle Tasting House and Tirage Library with a discussion of Argyle’s sparkling history and the sparkling winemaking process. Experience hand-disgorgement of Argyle Vintage Brut and a 3-tier dosage trial tasting. Finish your tasting with a prestige range of sparkling wines, then move to the Riddling Room for snacks from Red Hills Market and a final toast. Must be 21 or over.

Fee: $100