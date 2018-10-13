 Calendar Home
Location:Arcane Cellars
Map:22350 Magness Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 503-868-7076
Email:info@arcanecellars.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/arcane-cellars-wheatland-tasting-room-open.html
All Dates:Oct 13, 2018 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Arcane Cellars Wheatland Tasting Room Open

Welcome to Arcane Cellars!

Besides being open Saturdays & Sundays all throughout the year, our Wheatland tasting room is open Thursdays & Fridays from May through the end of September. Hours are from 12 noon to 4 PM.

Arcane Cellars is located right on the Willamette River just west of the Historic Wheatland Ferry. Always check the Wheatland Ferry hot-line to make sure the ferry is operating its normal schedule - 503-588-7979 - if you plan to use the ferry when visiting Arcane Cellars. It's a good number to put in your cell phone. You can also check their website operating status here: http://www.co.marion.or.us/PW/ferries/Pages/wheatland.aspx

There are many free fun recreational things to do at the winery - especially during the better weather months....picnics, a nice walk, cycling, Bocce, canoeing & kayaking, camping over, RVing, etc or just having a glass of wine relaxing & over looking the Willamette River.

Arcane Cellars produces a full range of Estate & Pacific NW varietals. Currently we have Pinot Blanc, Pinot Gris, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris Rose, Pinot Noir Blanc, Gewurztraminer, Gruner Veltliner, Pinot Noir Rose, Semillon, Pinot Noir & Pinot Noir Reserve, Grenache, Tempranillo, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Music of the Spheres, Mourvedre, Wheatland Red, Viognier and our proprietary Madouro port-style wine.

Visit our website to check our upcoming events like our Music on the Willamette Summer Concert series, our Wine & Chocolate pairing events and our renowned Holiday Fair.

Hope to see you soon and thanks for supporting our small Oregon family winery!

Jeff

Arcane Cellars
22350 Magness Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
