Arcane Cellars Wheatland Tasting Room Open

Welcome to Arcane Cellars!



Besides being open Saturdays & Sundays all throughout the year, our Wheatland tasting room is open Thursdays & Fridays from May through the end of September. Hours are from 12 noon to 4 PM.



Arcane Cellars is located right on the Willamette River just west of the Historic Wheatland Ferry. Always check the Wheatland Ferry hot-line to make sure the ferry is operating its normal schedule - 503-588-7979 - if you plan to use the ferry when visiting Arcane Cellars. It's a good number to put in your cell phone. You can also check their website operating status here: http://www.co.marion.or.us/PW/ferries/Pages/wheatland.aspx



There are many free fun recreational things to do at the winery - especially during the better weather months....picnics, a nice walk, cycling, Bocce, canoeing & kayaking, camping over, RVing, etc or just having a glass of wine relaxing & over looking the Willamette River.



Arcane Cellars produces a full range of Estate & Pacific NW varietals. Currently we have Pinot Blanc, Pinot Gris, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris Rose, Pinot Noir Blanc, Gewurztraminer, Gruner Veltliner, Pinot Noir Rose, Semillon, Pinot Noir & Pinot Noir Reserve, Grenache, Tempranillo, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Music of the Spheres, Mourvedre, Wheatland Red, Viognier and our proprietary Madouro port-style wine.



Visit our website to check our upcoming events like our Music on the Willamette Summer Concert series, our Wine & Chocolate pairing events and our renowned Holiday Fair.



Hope to see you soon and thanks for supporting our small Oregon family winery!



Jeff