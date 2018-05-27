|Location:
|Arcane Cellars Tasting Room
|Map:
|22350 Magness Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
|Phone:
|503.868.7076
|Email:
|lynn@arcanecellars.com
|Website:
|http://arcanecellars.com/event/music-on-the-willamette-series-2/
|All Dates:
ARCANE CELLARS MUSIC ON THE WILLAMETTE CONCERT
Arcane Cellar's 2018 “Music on the Willamette” program features live music in a friendly atmosphere at our winery on the scenic Willamette River. Arcane specializes in outstanding whites, big reds and unique blends. Join us on our covered patio from noon to 5 pm on concert Sundays, with live music from 1 – 4 pm. Food cart service, local brews and soft drinks also for purchase.
Sunday May 27 we're proud to present the Ted Vaughn Blues Band. These award-winning blues pros bring their Soul Fix’n Blues – Texas style.
Fee: $5 cover/FREE to club members
