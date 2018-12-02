 Calendar Home
Location:Arcane Cellars
Map:United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/arcane-cellars-holiday-bazaar/
All Dates:Dec 2, 2018 12:00 am - 5:00 pm

Arcane Cellars Holiday Bazaar

Where can you go to sip great wine paired with artisan chocolates, hear live music and comedy, attend a play and find unique hand-made gifts for just about everyone on your shopping list – all in one place? Arcane Cellars is pleased to host its annual Holiday Chocolate and Wine Pairing on Sunday December 2nd from 12 noon to 5 pm at our Wheatland Tasting Room in Salem. This year we’re featuring a bevy of fun events: chocolate pairing with Missionary Chocolates, artisan craft vendors, music with the J T Wise Band and two holiday plays performed by Theatre 33. Arcane Cellars award-winning wines include interesting whites, big reds, unusual blends, plus our popular port-style dessert wine.

Entertainment schedule in our barrel room:

 

12 – 3 pm Live music with J T Wise Band

3 pm Two Christmas themed plays with Theatre 33

 

Food cart service from Fire Pit Wandering Kitchen, with local brews and soft drinks also available for purchase.

Tasting fee $10, free for club members.

Missionary Chocolates, located in Portland, makes dairy-free truffles that are hand-crafted in small batches and feature unique flavors.

Arcane Cellars
Arcane Cellars United States
