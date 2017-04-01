Aprils Fools Day Rosé Release Party

Join us for Chehalem Winery's 2016 Three Vineyard Rosé of Pinot Noir Release Party on April Fools day from 1-4pm. No joke!



Enjoy a glass of our new Rosé with paella from our friends at Crown Paella, complimentary flights, and live music. Additional offers and discounts available on 6-packs of Rosé purchased at the event.

Tickets: $30 - Club Members | $35 - Non-Club

RSVP: Brittney@chehalemwines.com

