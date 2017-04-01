 Calendar Home
Location:The Backroom at Chehalem's Tasting Room
Map:106 South Center Street, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: (503)538-4700
Email:brittney@chehalemwines.com
Website:http://https://www.facebook.com/events/391558791219874/
All Dates:Apr 1, 2017 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Aprils Fools Day Rosé Release Party

Join us for Chehalem Winery's 2016 Three Vineyard Rosé of Pinot Noir Release Party on April Fools day from 1-4pm. No joke!

Enjoy a glass of our new Rosé with paella from our friends at Crown Paella, complimentary flights, and live music. Additional offers and discounts available on 6-packs of Rosé purchased at the event.
Tickets: $30 - Club Members | $35 - Non-Club
RSVP: Brittney@chehalemwines.com

