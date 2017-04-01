|Location:
|The Backroom at Chehalem's Tasting Room
|Map:
|106 South Center Street, Newberg, Oregon 97132
|Phone:
|(503)538-4700
|Email:
|brittney@chehalemwines.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.facebook.com/events/391558791219874/
|All Dates:
Aprils Fools Day Rosé Release Party
Join us for Chehalem Winery's 2016 Three Vineyard Rosé of Pinot Noir Release Party on April Fools day from 1-4pm. No joke!
Enjoy a glass of our new Rosé with paella from our friends at Crown Paella, complimentary flights, and live music. Additional offers and discounts available on 6-packs of Rosé purchased at the event.
Tickets: $30 - Club Members | $35 - Non-Club
RSVP: Brittney@chehalemwines.com
