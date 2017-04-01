April Fool's Flights & Bites Blind Tasting

Lange Estate Winery & Vineyards has some tricks up our sleeve this April Fools’ Day. Join us this April 1st, 2017, for our Flights & Bites feature, a Blind Lange Estate Tasting.

Test your palate with a blind tasting featuring bottlings from Lange Estate’s broad portfolio of cool-climate Chardonnay, Pinot Gris and Pinot Noir – see if you can’t delineate high elevation from low elevation, volcanic soil from marine sedimentary, blends from single-vineyards, oak fermented versus stainless steel, warm vintage to cool vintage, or any other variety of variables explored by our winemaking team.

WHAT: On the first Saturday of each month, Lange Estate Winery & Vineyards will be offering an elevated tasting experience in our Formal Tasting Room. This “First Saturday Flights & Bites” monthly event is open to the public. No reservations are required to participate, but feel free to let us know if you’re heading our way!

WHEN: April 1st, 2017 from 11am to 3pm

DETAILS: Savor sips from some of our more exclusive bottlings in exciting tasting formats. Our “Flights & Bites” Tasting is $25/Per Person and includes gourmet bites to enjoy. (Tasting Fee not waived with purchase; Club Members receive four Complimentary Tastings).

FLIPSIDE: If you are not interested in partaking in our “First Saturday Flights & Bites,” feel free to walk next door to our Estate Tasting Room with picturesque views of the vineyard and valley. Here you can enjoy a reserve flight featuring Chardonnay, Pinot gris, and (of course) Pinot noir – including our coveted single vineyard Pinot noirs. Our Classic Tasting is $15/Per Person (One tasting fee waived with $100 purchase; Club Members receive four Complimentary Tastings).

Tickets: https://www.langewinery.com/events/february-first-saturday-flights-bites/.