Location: Applegate Valley Map: Oregon 97527 All Dates: Nov 19, 2017 11:00 am - 5:00 pm



Applegate Valley Wine Trail

Enjoy 18 wineries, appetizers, tastings and fun at this self-paced wine tour event. tickets are $49 each and include a commemorative Wine trail wine glass. visit our website at www.applegatewinetrail.com for tickents and more information.