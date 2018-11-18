Antica Terra open house at Barley & Vine

There are only three weekends a year you can come drink wine with us without an appointment. Please join us at Barley and Vine Tavern in Newberg on the weekends before and after Thanksgiving. The doors and the bottles will be open all day. Stop by any time, order lunch at the tasting table if you choose, grab some bottles for your holiday table and raid Maggie’s personal cellar (there will be a full chalkboard of treasures available to taste!) We can’t wait to see you there.