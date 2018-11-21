Annual Holiday Case Sale!

Looking for well loved holiday gifts this year? Give wine! They will never know you got it for half price. Yup…we offer our wines for half off for wine club members. (30% off for non members). All wines in release, first come first serve. Wine orders can be placed online beginning Wednesday 21th at 12:01am through 11:59 pm on Friday the 23th for pick up or shipping. Tasting room is open for pickup and tastings for special hours, Wednesday 11 am to 6pm, we are closed for Thanksgiving, then our sale continues on Friday at 11am until 6pm.



Moe info at http://anichecellars.com/casesale



Must purchase a 1 case minimum (12 bottles) to qualify for the discount

Split cases permitted in 6 bottle increments only

All wines available for sale, but some in limited quantity! (Featured for the first time: Atticus and Moth Love 2015)

Available until Sold Out

2 or more cases = free shipping for club members

Special flat rate shipping for general