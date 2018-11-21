 Calendar Home
Location:AniChe Cellars
Map:71 Little Buck Creek Rd, Underwood, WA 98651
Phone: 844-344-9010
Email:events@anichecellars.com
Website:http://https://www.facebook.com/events/2117059645033452/
All Dates:Nov 21, 2018 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Nov 23, 2018 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

Annual Holiday Case Sale!

Looking for well loved holiday gifts this year? Give wine! They will never know you got it for half price. Yup…we offer our wines for half off for wine club members. (30% off for non members). All wines in release, first come first serve. Wine orders can be placed online beginning Wednesday 21th at 12:01am through 11:59 pm on Friday the 23th for pick up or shipping. Tasting room is open for pickup and tastings for special hours, Wednesday 11 am to 6pm, we are closed for Thanksgiving, then our sale continues on Friday at 11am until 6pm.

Moe info at http://anichecellars.com/casesale

Must purchase a 1 case minimum (12 bottles) to qualify for the discount
Split cases permitted in 6 bottle increments only
All wines available for sale, but some in limited quantity! (Featured for the first time: Atticus and Moth Love 2015)
Available until Sold Out
2 or more cases = free shipping for club members
Special flat rate shipping for general

AniChe Cellars
AniChe Cellars 98651 71 Little Buck Creek Rd, Underwood, WA 98651
