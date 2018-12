Annual Grapevine Wreath Making Party

Join us for the 5th annual Grapevine Wreath Making Party from 12 – 3 pm. We’ll give you a short instruction on how to bend the vines into a wreath, and then provide you with grapevines to make the wreath your own. To help coax your muse, we’ll have holiday music and wine available for purchase. You are encouraged to bring your own decorations. Ticket cost also includes a wine tasting. Reservations are required. This is a popular event and sells out quickly, so book your tickets early. Complimentary to wine club members. for tickets visit our event calendar.

Fee: $15