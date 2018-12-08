|Location:
|Youngberg Hill
|Map:
|10660 SW Youngberg Hill Road, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
|Phone:
|503-472-2727
|Email:
|none@none.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/annual-grapevine-wreath-making-party-youngberg-hill.html
|All Dates:
Annual Grapevine Wreath Making Party @ Youngberg H
Please join us for our 5th Annual Grapevine Wreath Making Party. We'll supply the grape vines, clippers, instruction and holiday music as you bend and shape to make your own wreath(s). Please bring along any special decoration you would like to add.
Fee: $Free Admission