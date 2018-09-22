 Calendar Home
Location:Coelho Winery
Map:111 5th St, Amity, OR 97101
Phone: 503-835-9305
Email:ed@coelhowinery.com
Website:http://https://coelhowinery.com/events/grape-harvest-breakfast-back-by-popular-demand/
All Dates:Sep 22, 2018 9:00 am - 1:00 pm

Annual Grape Harvest Breakfast

Join owners Dave and Deolinda Coelho at their home and vineyard for a hearty Portuguese breakfast to celebrate harvest 2018 on Saturday September 22. We'll meet at Coelho Winery, take a brief but scenic ride to the vineyard at 9am, have breakfast with time to walk about the vineyard before returning to the winery by 11am for a tasting and tour.

 

Fee: $45

Celebrate Harvest 2018 at Coelho Vineyard

