Annual Grape Harvest Breakfast

Join owners Dave and Deolinda Coelho at their home and vineyard for a hearty Portuguese breakfast to celebrate harvest 2018 on Saturday September 22. We'll meet at Coelho Winery, take a brief but scenic ride to the vineyard at 9am, have breakfast with time to walk about the vineyard before returning to the winery by 11am for a tasting and tour.

Fee: $45