|Location:
|Coelho Winery
|Map:
|111 5th St, Amity, OR 97101
|Phone:
|503-835-9305
|Email:
|ed@coelhowinery.com
|Website:
|http://https://coelhowinery.com/events/grape-harvest-breakfast-back-by-popular-demand/
|All Dates:
Annual Grape Harvest Breakfast
Join owners Dave and Deolinda Coelho at their home and vineyard for a hearty Portuguese breakfast to celebrate harvest 2018 on Saturday September 22. We'll meet at Coelho Winery, take a brief but scenic ride to the vineyard at 9am, have breakfast with time to walk about the vineyard before returning to the winery by 11am for a tasting and tour.
Fee: $45
Celebrate Harvest 2018 at Coelho Vineyard