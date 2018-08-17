 Calendar Home
Location:Caper's at PDX
Map:7000 NE Airport Way, Portland, Oregon 97218
Phone: (503) 554-1049
Email:tastingroom@angelaestate.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/angela-estate-tasting-capers-at-pdx-25646.html
All Dates:Aug 17, 2018 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Angela Estate tasting @ Caper's at PDX

We are showing off our beautiful 2014 Angela Estate Vineyard and 2013 Abbott Claim Vineyard Pinot Noir along with a special pour of Gran Moraine 2015 Chardonnay!

 

Fee: $Free

Caper's at PDX
7000 NE Airport Way, Portland, Oregon 97218
