|Location:
|Caper's at PDX
|Map:
|7000 NE Airport Way, Portland, Oregon 97218
|Phone:
|(503) 554-1049
|Email:
|tastingroom@angelaestate.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/angela-estate-tasting-capers-at-pdx-25646.html
|All Dates:
Angela Estate tasting @ Caper's at PDX
We are showing off our beautiful 2014 Angela Estate Vineyard and 2013 Abbott Claim Vineyard Pinot Noir along with a special pour of Gran Moraine 2015 Chardonnay!
Fee: $Free
