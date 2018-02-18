 Calendar Home
Location:Chehalem Cultural Center
Map:415 East Sheridan Street, Newberg, Oregon, 97132, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/angela-estate-pinot-chocolate-a-love-story/
All Dates:Feb 18, 2018 10:30 am - 11:30 am

Angela Estate – Pinot + Chocolate, A Love Story

February 18th – Pinot + Chocolate, a Love Story (includes Fresh Truffle Marketplace) Grab this Valentine’s Intimate Presentation and tasting before it’s gone; only a few dozen tickets available. Advance sale only. Includes Marketplace admission with wine tasting and complementary glass. BUY TICKETS

Tickets: https://oregontrufflefestival.org/event/pinot-chocolate-love-story/.

Chehalem Cultural Center
Chehalem Cultural Center 97132 415 East Sheridan Street, Newberg, Oregon, 97132, United States
