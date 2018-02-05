Angela Estate – Chef Truffle Hunt & Dinn

We invite you to join us for a rare and unique opportunity to hunt and harvest Oregon white truffles at our vineyard! If you have never hunted for the elusive white truffle, it’s an incredible adventure that very few have experienced. We will have a couple of mycologists (mushroom guides) to lead the identification and truffle dogs to help forage. We will provide libations, snacks and a fire at the property followed by a beautiful dinner at Valley Commissary. We have two incredibly talented chefs, Jesse Kincheloe and Karl Holl who will make a truffle-themed family feast. This would be a perfect Pre-Valentine’s experience and dinner. Tickets are very limited, so get yours now!

Tickets: http://shop.angelaestate.com/res-407420/Chef-Truffle-Hunt-Dinner.html.