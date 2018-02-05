 Calendar Home
Location:Abbott Claim Vineyard
Map:11011 NE Bayliss Rd, Or, Carlton, 97111, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/angela-estate-chef-truffle-hunt-dinner/
All Dates:Feb 5, 2018 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Angela Estate – Chef Truffle Hunt & Dinn

We invite you to join us for a rare and unique opportunity to hunt and harvest Oregon white truffles at our vineyard! If you have never hunted for the elusive white truffle, it’s an incredible adventure that very few have experienced. We will have a couple of mycologists (mushroom guides) to lead the identification and truffle dogs to help forage. We will provide libations, snacks and a fire at the property followed by a beautiful dinner at Valley Commissary. We have two incredibly talented chefs, Jesse Kincheloe and Karl Holl who will make a truffle-themed family feast. This would be a perfect Pre-Valentine’s experience and dinner. Tickets are very limited, so get yours now!

Tickets: http://shop.angelaestate.com/res-407420/Chef-Truffle-Hunt-Dinner.html.

We invite you to join us for a rare and unique opportunity to hunt and harvest Oregon white truffles at our vineyard! If you have never hunted for the elusive white truffle, it’s an incredible adventure that very few have experienced. We will have a couple of mycologists (mushroom guides) to lead the identification and truffle dogs to help forage. We will provide libations, ...
Abbott Claim Vineyard
Abbott Claim Vineyard 11011 11011 NE Bayliss Rd, Or, Carlton, 97111, United States
February (2018)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28      


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS