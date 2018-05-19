Angela Estate – Barrel Tasting with the Wine

Preview the 2017 vintage with our latest addition to the Angela Estate winemaking team, Alban Debeaulieu in our new barrel cellar at the Broderick Building in Carlton, OR. Taste six wines and enjoy paired bites while discussing the intricacies of the 2017 vintage with the winemaker. These are exclusive, by-appointment only events held each day at 11:00am and 1:00pm. Don’t miss the opportunity to barrel taste and access futures of the Angela Estate 2017 Pinot Noirs. Tastings are held at the Broderick Building, next to Ken Wright Cellars: 190 N Kutch St., Carlton, OR 97111.

