|Location:
|The Barberry
|Map:
|645 NE 3rd Street, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|5038570457
|Email:
|steve@kaosmac.com
|Website:
|http://www.thebarberry.com
|All Dates:
Anderson Family Vineyards Wine Maker Dinner
The Barberry is partnering with Anderson Family Vineyards for a wine maker dinner, with courses specially prepared by Chef Jacob Way. $125 per person all in.
Call (503) 857-0457 today to reserve your spot!
See the full menu at www.thebarberry.com
Fee: $125 All-in
Anderson Family Vineyards Wine Maker Dinner