|Location:
|Eola Hills Wine Cellars Tasting Room
|Map:
|501 S. Pacific Hwy, 99W, Rickreall, Oregon 97371
|Phone:
|503-623-2405
|Email:
|stephanie@eolahillswinery.com
|Website:
|http://eolahillswinery.com/event/amber-sweeney/?instance_id=3612
|All Dates:
Amber Sweeney Concert
Join us for an intimate evening with singer/songwriter Amber Sweeney. Enjoy appetizers paired with your favorite wines from Eola Hills. The evening will include 2 glasses of wine and local cuisine for the perfect night out.
Amber Sweeney is best known for her television songs played on the television show “One Tree Hill.”
Fee: $35 Public, $20 Wine Club Member
