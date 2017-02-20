 Calendar Home
Location:Eola Hills Wine Cellars Tasting Room
Map:501 S. Pacific Hwy, 99W, Rickreall, Oregon 97371
Phone: 503-623-2405
Email:stephanie@eolahillswinery.com
Website:http://eolahillswinery.com/event/amber-sweeney/?instance_id=3612
All Dates:Feb 20, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Amber Sweeney Concert

Join us for an intimate evening with singer/songwriter Amber Sweeney. Enjoy appetizers paired with your favorite wines from Eola Hills. The evening will include 2 glasses of wine and local cuisine for the perfect night out.
Amber Sweeney is best known for her television songs played on the television show “One Tree Hill.”

Fee: $35 Public, $20 Wine Club Member

Join us for an intimate evening with singer/songwriter Amber Sweeney.

Eola Hills Wine Cellars Tasting Room
Eola Hills Wine Cellars Tasting Room 97371 501 S. Pacific Hwy, 99W, Rickreall, Oregon 97371
February (2017)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28        


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS