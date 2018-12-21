|Location:
|The Pines Tasting Room
|Map:
|202 Cascade Ave. Suite B, Hood River, Oregon 97031
|Phone:
|541-993-8301
|Email:
|thepinesvineyard@yahoo.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.thepinesvineyard.com/events/
|All Dates:
Amber & The Pale Ales
The Pale Ales are a three-piece acoustic folk-rock band playing covers and originals, incorporating three-part harmonies and melodic guitar solos. The band consists of Amber on lead vocals, Rob Guidera on guitar and vocals, Glen Holmberg on guitar and vocals, and George Bentz on bass guitar.