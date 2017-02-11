 Calendar Home
Location:Amalie Robert Estate
Map:13531 Bursell Road, Dallas, Oregon 97338
Phone: 503.88.CUVEE (28833)
Email:cuvee@amalierobert.com
Website:http://PO Box 395
All Dates:Feb 11, 2017 - Feb 12, 2017 Open 10 am to 3 pm

Amalie Robert Syrah and Viognier Verticals

Please join Dena and Ernie from 10 am to 3 pm
Saturday, February 11th and Sunday, February 12th

The tasting program will feature a vertical of the highly acclaimed, and sparingly produced, estate grown Satisfaction Syrah and Our Muse Viognier. These wines are produced in a cool climate Northern Rhône style with a specific Côte Rôtie idiom. Basically, it’s Ernie getting his Rhône on – a whole acre’s worth!

Fee: $15, refundable with 2 bottle purchase

Please join Dena and Ernie from 10 am to 3 pmSaturday, February 11th and Sunday, February 12thThe tasting program will feature a vertical of the highly acclaimed, and sparingly produced, estate grown Satisfaction Syrah and Our Muse Viognier. These wines are produced in a cool climate Northern Rhône style with a specific Côte Rôtie idiom. Basically, it's Ernie getting his Rhône ...
Amalie Robert Estate
Amalie Robert Estate 13531 13531 Bursell Road, Dallas, Oregon 97338
