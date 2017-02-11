|Location:
|Amalie Robert Estate
|Map:
|13531 Bursell Road, Dallas, Oregon 97338
|Phone:
|503.88.CUVEE (28833)
|Email:
|cuvee@amalierobert.com
|Website:
|http://PO Box 395
|All Dates:
Amalie Robert Syrah and Viognier Verticals
Please join Dena and Ernie from 10 am to 3 pm
Saturday, February 11th and Sunday, February 12th
The tasting program will feature a vertical of the highly acclaimed, and sparingly produced, estate grown Satisfaction Syrah and Our Muse Viognier. These wines are produced in a cool climate Northern Rhône style with a specific Côte Rôtie idiom. Basically, it’s Ernie getting his Rhône on – a whole acre’s worth!
Fee: $15, refundable with 2 bottle purchase