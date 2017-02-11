Amalie Robert Syrah and Viognier Verticals

Please join Dena and Ernie from 10 am to 3 pm

Saturday, February 11th and Sunday, February 12th



The tasting program will feature a vertical of the highly acclaimed, and sparingly produced, estate grown Satisfaction Syrah and Our Muse Viognier. These wines are produced in a cool climate Northern Rhône style with a specific Côte Rôtie idiom. Basically, it’s Ernie getting his Rhône on – a whole acre’s worth!

Fee: $15, refundable with 2 bottle purchase