Alonzo Garbanzo

ALONZO GARBANZO (Dennis Castañares) sings and plays 6- and 12-string guitars (and piano, and bass, and several other things—usually not simultaneously). His 400-plus-song repertoire includes medieval songs, songs in languages not yet invented, originals, and all kinds of covers. His music has been called “Martian Celtic baroque bluegrass reggae-blues rock folk”, quite rightly. Alonzo has over 430 YouTube music videos posted since 2007, so it is easy to sample his widely-set musical table there.