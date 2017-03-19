 Calendar Home
Location:Alloro Vineyard
Map:22075 SW Lebeau Road, Sherwood, OR 97140
Phone: 503-625-1978
Website:http://www.allorovineyard.com
All Dates:Mar 18, 2017 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Mar 19, 2017 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

ALLORO’S LOCAL PARINGS: Oregon Chefs, Alloro wines

Join us for this new monthly program where we celebrate our Local Chefs and their wonderful cuisine! Each month, our Winemaker will be working with a local Chef to dream up a beautiful and delicious “Single Bite”, with the goal of creating a perfect pairing with a select Alloro wine. Complimentary with our standard tasting fee of $20/person.

