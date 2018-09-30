|Location:
|The Vineyard & Newberg tasting rooms
|214 East First Street, Newberg, Oregon 97132
|503-487-6692
|tastingroom@cliffcreek.com
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/all-about-the-blends-31677.html
All About the Blends
We'll be pouring all of our current vintage blends & even the coveted Super Tuscan
